Russia’s operation in Ukraine hasn’t exacerbated crime rates — security official

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine didn’t exacerbate the crime rate in Russia, as it declined by almost 2% in the first half of 2022, Alexander Grebyonkin, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper that was published on Monday.

"Data from criminal law statistics indicate that, in the conditions of the special military operation, the criminal situation in Russia is under control and has no tendency to get worse," he said, when asked if the crime situation in the country was affected by the fact that some law enforcement forces are engaged in the operation.

According to Grebyonkin, "There was a general tendency in Russia in the first half of this year toward a decline of the crime rate by almost 2%, as 1,003,000 crimes were registered."

For example, the number of serious and gravest crimes decreased by 7%, and the number of crimes related to illegal arms trafficking decreased by more than 10%. There was also a decrease in juvenile crime and the number of crimes in transport, while the number of offenses in public places hasn’t changed much, Grebyonkin said.