Poll reveals whether Russians are spending or saving more

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. More than a third of Russians (39%) surveyed do not save money and spend their cash all on their current needs, according to a survey by the Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), published on Monday.

"Thirty-nine percent of Russians do not save any money at all and spend everything on [their] current needs, over 10 years their share has decreased by 14 percentage points," the research center said in a statement.

The survey shows that almost half of Russians (44%) spend their money on their current needs and save the rest. Since 2012, their share has increased by 12%. Another 14% prefer to first set aside funds for major purchases and other significant expenses, and spend the rest of the money on current needs.

According to the survey, 60% of the respondents (vs. 56% in 2012) have "extra" money after covering all their expenses. They keep these savings in cash, in rubles (22% of respondents), or put them in a bank deposit account and collect interest (19%) or on a demand account (12%), others invest in the development of their own business (5%), ord buy securities (4 %). Only 3% of respondents see no point in saving up any money and try to spend all their "extra" funds.

The overwhelming majority of Russians (92%) use banking services. Over 10 years, their share has increased by 21%. Slightly more than a quarter of the respondents (26%) use insurance companies (vs. 15% in 2012). The services of non-state pension funds are used by 14% (vs. 4% in 2012), while only 5% use brokers.

The VTsIOM-Online All-Russian Internet poll was held on August 11, surveying 1,600 Russians over the age of 18. Respondents were selected on the basis of a stratified random sample from a probable panel filled out an online questionnaire. In 2012, the survey was conducted using the method of door-to-door, face-to-face interviews, in which 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older took part.