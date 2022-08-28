All wildfires extinguished in Russia’s Far East — Federal Forestry Agency

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. All wildfires in Russia’s Far East have been extinguished, Russia’s Federal Forestry Agency said on Sunday.

"As of today, all forest fires in the Far East have been put out. There is not a single wildfire," it said.

The last large wildfire was extinguished in Yakutia on August 28.

"Year over year, the wildfire area in the Far Eastern federal district was 3.8 times lower," the agency said, adding that positive dynamics are seen countrywide.

"Since the beginning of the 2022 fire season, the overall area of wildfires in Russia is currently 2.8 times less than in the same period last year thanks to the increased number of aerial and ground surveys, augmentation of firefighting personnel, and renovation of firefighting vehicles," the agency quoted its head, Ivan Sovetnikov.