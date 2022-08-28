This August to rank as warmest on record in Moscow — weather agency

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. August of 2022 is on track to rank as the warmest ever in the city of Moscow, Roman Vilfand, director of research at the government’s weather agency Gidromettsentr, told TASS on Sunday.

"It’s now possible to say with confidence that this August will rank as the hottest on record," he said. "That’s because the second half of the month was very hot as a very powerful high-pressure ridge has settled in."

Vilfand said the previous record was held by August of 2010. Moscow has kept a regular record of its weather for 143 years.