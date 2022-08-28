Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 46,857 over past day, death toll rises by 83

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 46,857 over the past day, while the death toll rose by 83 people, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

Russia registered 47,093 cases and 90 deaths a day earlier, bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 19,405,923 and 384,083, respectively.

Recoveries rose by 28,223 over the past day, compared with 32,642 a day earlier, reaching a total of 18,495,961.

As many as 2,340 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past day, down 46.3% from 4,354 in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 75 regions, while in 6 other regions the figure increased.