Global mortality from coronavirus drops 15-fold – expert

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The global mortality rate from coronavirus has dropped 15-fold since the beginning of the pandemic and now reaches 0.33%, Chief researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altshtein told TASS.

"The mortality rate is not high right now - it is roughly 0.33% globally. In certain countries, the figure reaches 0.1%. At the start of the pandemic, the global fatality rate was roughly 5%. That is, mortality has dropped around 15-fold," he said.

It was reported earlier, Russia registered 47,093 coronavirus cases on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 19,359,066. As many as 4,354 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past day, up from 3,912 the day before. Hospitalizations increased in 49 regions of the country and declined in 34 regions. Russia recorded 90 coronavirus fatalities in the past day, the highest daily number since May 26. The total death toll has climbed to 384,000. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 32,642 to 18,467,738 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center said.

According to TASS estimates, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has exceeded 600 mln. More than half of all cases of covid occur in eight countries: the United States, India, France, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Italy.