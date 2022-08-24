Spasskaya Bashnya festival reveals participants from Asia, Africa replacing Western ones

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The geographical prominence of the participants of the Spasskaya Bashnya International Military Musical Festival has shifted from Europe to other continents, says the festival’s art director Sergey Khlebnikov. According to Khlebnikov, the event will include participants from Asia and Africa.

A number of foreign performers refused to take part in the festival due to the special military operation in Ukraine.

"I am glad that Africa and Asia will perform on Red Square this year, since European and American countries had dominated during the previous years," Khlebnikov told TASS. "This year, the emphasis shifted to other continents."

According to Khlebnikov, Venezuela established a large Armed Forces Orchestra of over 90 people under the order of Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez specifically to take part in the Spasskaya Bashnya Festival.

The 15th anniversary Spasskaya Bashnya festival will involve participants from Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, India and Thailand. The festival will take place on Red Square between August 26 and September 4.