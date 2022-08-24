Putin expresses concerns over Ryazan Region wildfires, dispatches PM to affected areas

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 24./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday instructed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his deputy, Dmitry Grigorenko, to travel to the areas most affected by wildfires.

At a meeting focused on wildfires he chaired, the president expressed specific concern about the situation in the Ryazan Region, where they have approached local settlements as close as five kilometers in some districts. Smoke from these fires spreads to other regions, having also veiled Moscow. Meanwhile, the region’s Acting Governor Pavel Malkov has said that it will take one to two weeks to put out the fires.

As the head of the region noted, now the key blaze there covers about 12,000 hectares and the area that’s currently alight is about 180 hectares. Meanwhile, the weather is extremely unfavorable: 33-degree heat and strong winds up to 18 meters per second in the area where the fire is spreading.

As many as 9,500 people are engaged in efforts to combat the blaze, assisted by almost 2,400 units of hardware, including helicopters and powerful bulldozers. However, according to Minister for Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov, there is a shortage of caterpillar vehicles, which "reduces the possibilities of the group on the ground to localize the fires promptly".

According to Malkov, it will take two to three days to localize the forest fires outside Ryazan, and up to two weeks - to put them out, "given that no other factors interfere".

Smog from the fires veils neighboring regions, home to about 20 million people, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told the meeting. The situation is stable in the Moscow region, due to the program to fill up with water peat-bogs carried out following peat-bog fires in 2010, the mayor said.

The meeting also focused on the situation with fires in Mari El and in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which Putin qualified as difficult. The governors reassured that the situation was under control. However, both regions will declare a local state of emergency due to the fires, the emergencies minister said. Putin also warned that the Far East, where the wildfire situation is traditionally difficult, may face the worsening of the situation.

Not only weather conditions, but also arson is the reason behind the difficult situation with forest fires in the Central Federal District, Alexander Kozlov, head of the Russian Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, told the meeting. According to Kozlov, law enforcement agencies are already investigating the circumstances of the arsons.

President Putin instructed the prime minister and his deputy Grigorenko to personally visit the most affected areas. He also backed Mayor Sobyanin’s initiative to head together with Prime Minister Mishustin’s deputy to the Ryazan Region, where Moscow firefighters and rescuers are combatting the blaze among others.

Among the offers to tackle the blazes was Sobyanin’s initiative to ‘bind the neighboring regions to allocate necessary hardware and people to promptly extinguish" the wildfires.

The first wildfire in the Ryazan Region occurred on August 7, the second broke out a day later with the area engulfed by the flames expanding. On August 17, the burning smell and smog caused by the blazes in the region emerged in Moscow and some regions of the Central Federal District.

Currently, a state of emergency is in effect in the Klepikovsky, Ryazansky and Spassky districts of the Ryazan Region. The Emergencies Ministry opened a criminal case over the wildfires in the Spassky district. The careless handling of fire is cited as a preliminary cause of the blazes.