Official says Dugina murder shows ‘gangland’ Kiev regime taking terrorism beyond Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Wednesday said the killing of Russian journalist Darya Dugina shows that the Kiev regime is trying to reach beyond the Ukrainian borders with terrorist attacks.

"The death of Darya Dugina shows that the gangland regime in Kiev, following many years of terror against millions of people in Ukraine and Donbass, is now trying to step beyond the Ukrainian borders," he told Russian news media.

Patrushev said anything uttered by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has long been untrustworthy as he "from the first days of his election has been playing according to the script that’s written by the Western empire of lies."

"The gloating reaction of other Ukrainian officials and their Western patrons over this vile murder again confirmed the true nature of the Kiev authorities, who aren't concealing their satisfaction that this crime was committed," he said.

Patrushev warned that, "Further indifference by European politicians to the growing appetites of Kiev, carried away by sabotage activities, threatening nuclear facilities and trying to use chemical and bacteriological weapons, may ultimately lead to the self-destruction of Ukraine and irreparable consequences for Western countries."

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said yesterday that Kiev is not responsible for the murder of Dugina.

"This is definitely not our responsibility. She’s not a citizen of our country, we are not interested in her. And she’s not on the territory of Ukraine, occupied or temporarily occupied," he said.

Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20, when her car was blown up outside Moscow. The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, told TASS on August 22 that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the agency, it had been masterminded by the Ukrainian secret services and executed by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the crime.