Ministry discloses number of foreigners enrolled in Russian universities in 2022

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. More than 21,000 foreign citizens have enrolled in Russian universities according to the results of the 2022 admission campaign; most of them are from the CIS countries and China, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education told TASS on Wednesday.

"Now more than 21,000 foreign nationals are enrolled to study at Russian universities within the quota of the Russian government. Most of them are from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China and Ukraine," the press service said, specifying that the final data will be known in September, as the admission campaign for foreigners is still in progress.

In 2021, the quota for foreign students did not exceed 18,000 spots, however, in 2022, there are 23,000 places. As the press service of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education previously reported, the number of foreign students studying at Russian universities has increased over the past three years by more than 26,000 people. In 2019, 298,000 foreign students studied in Russia, in 2020 there were 315,000 students, and in 2021, 324,000 studied in the country.

The press service added that 2,346 citizens from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics and Ukraine have been accepted for the first year of studies within the quota for foreign nationals. The most popular areas of training among them are Law, Economics, Management and Information Systems and Technologies.

Among other foreigners, as in the last year, Economics, Medicine, Management and Law continue to be in demand. At the same time, the largest number of applications was submitted in the following regions: Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Sverdlovsk Region, the Novosibirsk Region, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Rostov Region, the Republic of Bashkortostan, and the Krasnoyarsk Region.