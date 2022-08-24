IAEA Director General calls talks with Rosatom on mission to Zaporozhye NPP 'important'

VIENNA, August 24. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia’s Rosatom have held important technical discussions on organizing the mission's visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, said on Wednesday.

"Important technical discussion today in Istanbul on IAEA imminent mission to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya (Zaporozhye - TASS) Nuclear Power Plant," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Rosatom's press service said that the State Nuclear Energy Corporation’s CEO Alexey Likhachev and Grossi discussed in detail the whole range of issues related to the planned IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to the report, during the talks between Likhachev and Grossi, the Russian side focused on the priority tasks of ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Russia and Ukraine in light of the continued shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP by the Ukrainian armed forces and sabotage actions against the Kursk nuclear power plant. The meeting was also attended by Alexander Trembitsky, head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision, and Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov.