West hushing up Dugina’s murder, but world will learn truth — French politician

PARIS, August 23. /TASS/. The West is trying to turn a blind eye on the circumstances of the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, Hubert Fayard, a French politician, who represents interests of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in France, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Information that Ukraine is behind the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina deserve the keenest attention," he said. "Ukraine is known for organizing terror attacks before. I will never forget about the life attempt on head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Alexander Zakharchenko, who was assassinated in August 2018,"

He said he is disappointed with the Western countries’ approach to this crime. "The Western media keep silent about the responsibility of the organizers of Dugina’s murder. But the truth about this foul act will be public domain in the long run," he said and called for "bringing to trial and punishing those responsible for this crime."

Darya Dugina, 29, worked in mass media outlets, including as a correspondent in Donbass. She was killed in the evening of August 20, when an explosive device went off in her car travelling along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder was devised by the Ukrainian special service and the perpetrator was Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia.

Hubert Fayard founded the association DPR’s Mission in France, which was dissolved by the French authorities. However, he continues to represent DPR’s interests in France at the request of the DPR’s foreign ministry.