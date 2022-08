MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo court has prolonged the arrest of Igor Kondratsky, charged with high treason.

"At the investigation’s request Kondratsky’s arrest has been prolonged by three months," a source at the court said.

Kondratsky was arrested on charges of high treason under article 275 of the Criminal Code. Earlier, there were no reports of his detention. No details of the charges are available. The case is classified.