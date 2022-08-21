Japan's PM infected with COVID-19

TOKYO, August 21. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has caught a coronavirus, the official’s office announced on Sunday.

The 65-year-old prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 today. He is currently at his residence in Tokyo. According to the NHK TV channel, Kishida showed symptoms of infection on Saturday evening, with a slight fever and cough.

On August 12, Kishida received his fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The fourth shot in Japan is now available only to the elderly.

The following week, Kishida was scheduled to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) on August 27.