Putin congratulates Federal Medical-Biological Agency on 75th anniversary

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) staff and veterans on its 75th anniversary, according to a telegram published on Sunday on the Kremlin website.

"Over the years, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency has grown into a large cutting-edge centre with solid scientific, personnel and production potential. Several generations of the Agency’s experts have worked to build a reliable system to protect the health of people employed in strategically important sectors of the national economy and the population of restricted-access areas. It is gratifying that the Agency’s current team cherishes and develops the traditions of its predecessors, performs its duties well, and takes on new tasks," the telegram reads.

The President added that the current team of FMBA preserves and develops traditions of their predecessors, successfully solves their tasks and expands the sphere of their responsibility. Today FMBA's priorities include medical and sanitary support for employees of over 700 organisations with hazardous working conditions; coordination of the Blood Centrer, as well as continuing coordinated work with colleagues to combat COVID-19.

"And, of course, I would like to highlight the effective assistance provided by the Agency's staff in mobile medical units to the residents of the Donbass republics and other regions," the head of state said.

Putin wished the agency new professional achievements and all the best.

The Federal Medical and Biological Agency was founded on August 21, 1947. The FMBA serves about 3.5 million people living in 20 closed administrative territorial entities, 39 satellite towns and science cities located in 54 subjects of the Russian Federation and Baikonur in Kazakhstan.