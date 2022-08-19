Russia’s mortgage portfolio adding 2-3% each month, says corporate executive

TAMBOV, August 19. /TASS/. The demand for mortgage loans has started rebounding in Russia, with the mortgage portfolio of Russian lenders rising 2-3% each month, chief executive of DOM.RF corporation Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Friday.

"The demand has started recovering. <…> The portfolio is increasing 2-3% each month compared with the previous month now," he said, adding though that there is no boom.

The growth of housing prices in Russia is expected to be within inflation by the end of this year, Mutko noted. "Developers should be balanced regarding the prices, probably coming to a stop somewhere," he said.