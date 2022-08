MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Okko streaming service provider is finding out the cause why its app has become inaccessible in the Apple’s App Store, the provider’s press service told TASS.

"We are in the process of establishing the cause of app disappearance from the App Store. We have not received warnings and explanations from Apple," the press service said.

Earlier installed iOS-based streaming apps are working normally.