Russian citizen accused of money laundering released on recognizance in US

NEW YORK, August 18. /TASS/. Russian national Denis Dubnikov, who was earlier extradited to the United States on charges of money laundering, has been released on his own recognizance, a detention center official in Multnomah County, Oregon, confirmed to TASS late on Wednesday.

"He has been released, he is out of custody," the official said, adding that the release took place at 6:22pm local time (04:22am Moscow time).

Earlier, the Oregon district court published a statement by Judge Jolie Russo who ruled to release Dubnikov before the verdict is announced on condition that he commits no crime, does not leave Oregon’s four districts and appears at court sessions. The Russian must also report any change of address or telephone number and must surrender his passport or other documents for traveling aboard. He must also surrender to the authorities for the judgment to be executed after it has been pronounced. Dubnikov’s whereabouts will be tracked with an GPS device. A jury trial is scheduled for October 4.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Department of Justice announced that Dubnikov had been extradited from the Netherlands to the United States earlier this week. The American authorities accuse him of money laundering for a group of cybercriminals who used Ryuk ransomware. According to the prosecution, in July 2019, the Russian national laundered some $400,000 in proceeds from ransomware attacks in the United States and abroad. Dubnikov may face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.