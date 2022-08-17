DPR registers over 30 sports federations, three more to be created by year’s end

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. More than 30 sports federations have been registered in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and three more will be created before the end of the year, DPR Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Tourism Nikolay Tarapata told TASS.

"Over 30 sports federations have already been created, eight of which have also received state accreditation," he noted.

Tarapata announced plans to establish cycling, basketball and tennis federations.

"As for tennis, [documents] have been submitted for registration, it is about to be created. The three federations will be registered soon, we hope that it will happen before the end of the year," the official added.