Russia’s laureate of Cannes Film Festival has to pause his project with actors from US

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Sergey Dvortsevoy, director of the film "Ayka", which won a prize at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2018, has to pause the work on his film with the participation of American actors due to the difficult political situation.

Talking to TASS the filmmaker also said that he did not rule out that the project could be implemented in the future.

"There was one international project with American actors, but so far it has been suspended because of this situation, it has been paused. Let's see what, whether we can implement it or not," he told TASS at the opening of the Docker International Documentary Film Festival.

The director said he is currently working on other feature films.

"I am working on one film here in the north of Russia, in the Arkhangelsk region, this is a screen version of a story by a Soviet writer. There is also a film in Kazakhstan I am working on," Dvortsevoy said.

Speaking about the cancel culture, the director said that now it has become more difficult to implement international projects.

"I am doing international projects with many countries. Now everything has become more difficult, I could feel it. I know about it from my colleagues as well, I am in contact with Western producers. I could feel that everyone perceives this situation differently," he explained.

Dvortsevoy is a Russian-Kazakh director born in 1962 in Kazakhstan. He is the winner of the Nika award for the best non-fiction film "Highway" (2000) and the winner of Un Certain Regard Grand Prix for the film "Tulip" (2008). His film "Ayka" was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Actress Samal Yeslyamova who starred in this film won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for the best female role.