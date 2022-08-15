Russia’s expulsion from IAEA impossible — expert

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia cannot be expelled from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Alexander Uvarov, director of Atominfo Center, told TASS on Monday.

"The IAEA Charter doesn’t provide for such an option as the expulsion of any state. Only voluntary withdrawal is possible," he said.

As for possible suspension of Russia’s rights within the Agency, article 19 of the charter stipulates for such a possibility only in case a state regularly violates the charter or agreements signed within the IAEA framework, he noted, adding that in this case a corresponding recommendation of the IAEA Board of Governors, consisting of 35 countries, is to be endorsed by two thirds of votes at an IAEA General Conference session, where all its member states take part.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Ukraine’s government plans to demand the IAEA suspend Russia’s rights as its member nation and strip it of the right to vote at IAEA Board meetings.

Set up in 1957, the International Atomic Energy Agency is an international organization for cooperation in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy. The former Soviet Union was among the first to sign the IAEA charter. One of the agency’s key goals is to enforce nuclear non-proliferation guarantees. Thus, each signatory to the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty is obliged to ink a corresponding agreement with the IAEA.