Russian citizen taken into custody on charges of treason — Moscow court

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A Russian citizen has been arrested on charges of high treason, Moscow’s Lefortovo court, which is now considering extending a preventive measure for the detainee, told TASS.

"The court received materials against Russian citizen A. V. Titov, accused under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason). He was arrested two months ago, and now the investigation is applying for an extension of his arrest," the court said. It refused to specify the details of the case as the materials are classified.

If found guilty, Titov is to face up to 20 years in prison.