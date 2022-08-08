Preparations continue for tribunal against Ukrainian troops, mercenaries — DPR leader

DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. A tribunal against Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries will inevitably take place in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Preparations for the tribunal are underway, it’s inevitable. One of the tribunal hearings will be held in Mariupol," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to Pushilin, preparations particularly involve the DPR Foreign Ministry. "The ministry is working on all tracks to make sure that there are as many (international) representatives as possible. We will be absolutely open," the DPR head stressed.