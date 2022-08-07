Russia reports 20,303 new coronavirus cases, highest numbers since March 30

MOSCOW, August 7./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 20,303 across Russia in the past 24 hours, up from 19,974 a day earlier, the coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday.

This is the highest daily tally since March 30, when over 20,000 cases were recorded in one day. Overall, Russia has recorded 18,712,699 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Russia reported 1,505 coronavirus hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, down from 2,141 a day before (a 29.7% decline). COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased in 63 Russian regions and increased in 12 territories, while the situation was unchanged in another ten regions.

As many as 44 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 46 the day earlier. Overall, Russia reports 382,741 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 6,110 in the past day compared to 5,997 a day earlier, the latest figures suggest.

Overall, Moscow identified 2,858,693 COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, the crisis center said. Nineteen coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 44,565. As many as 3,022 coronavirus patients recovered in Moscow in the past day, while overall, 2,636,826 patients have recovered in the capital city since the pandemic began.