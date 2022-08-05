Over 27,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. More than 27,000 people, including more than 4,000 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kiev regime, during the day, as many as 27,046 people, including 4,077 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 3,129,846 people, including 494,462 children, have been evacuated."

He also said that more than 30 evacuation requests came during the day from people in Ukraine who want to be evacuated to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics or to Russia-controlled territories in Ukraine. "During the day, the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, federal executive bodies, Russian regions and various public organizations received 32 requests for the evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, and to Russia-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Kherson regions," he said, adding that the database has 2,759,947 such requests from 2,139 settlements in Ukraine and Kiev-controlled territories in Donbass.

He also said that more than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers continue to operate in Russian regions. Efforts are being taken to help the refugees find jobs, receive social allowance and medical assistance.