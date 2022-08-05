Kremlin does not comment on Griner’s sentence

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. No comments on the sentence of American basketball player Brittney Griner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the possibility of a pardon in case of her appeal to the Russian president is a legally established procedure.

"We cannot comment on court decisions, and I will not do so this time either. All questions of pardon are written out in our laws. There is a certain procedure, which the convicted person can use in accordance with the law," Peskov pointed out in reply to a corresponding questions.

Earlier, the Khimki court in Moscow Region sentenced Greiner to 9 years in prison for drug smuggling and possession.

Griner was arrested for trying to smuggle narcotic drugs into Russia through Sheremetyevo Airport. When questioned in court, she pleaded guilty, but stressed that she had put the hash oil in her bag hastily and without the intent to smuggle drugs. With the US team Griner won the 2014 World Cup in Turkey, the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the 2018 World Cup in Spain and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Before her arrest, she played for the BC UMMC team in Yekaterinburg.