Moscow follows developments regarding detained Russian national Vinnik — Kremlin

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow is closely following all developments regarding detained Russian national Alexander Vinnik, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are following the developments regarding Vinnik, just like the rest of Russian nationals. This is all I can say," Peskov said speaking at a news briefing.

Vinnik’s French lawyer Frederic Belot told TASS earlier in the day that the Russian national, who was handed over to Greece on Thursday based on a ruling of a court in Paris, had been immediately transported from Athens to San Francisco in the United States.