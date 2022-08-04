Over 437 tonnes of humanitarian aid distributed in DPR, LPR, south Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Five humanitarian missions are being held on Thursday in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and southern Ukraine to distribute almost 438 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes among the population, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

"On Augusts 4, 2022, five humanitarian missions are under way in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions. A total of 437.8 tonnes of food and essential items is being distributed among the population," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The Russian official added that the Russian authorities, in concert with various public organizations and patriotic movements, continue to collect humanitarian aid and prepare it for delivery. By now, over 53,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been readied at aid collection centers.

Russia has delivered 51,100 tonnes of essential items, food products, medicines and medical supplies to Donbass and Ukraine since March 2, carrying out as many as 1,404 humanitarian missions in the affected territories.