US declares monkeypox a public health emergency — media

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The United States declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Thursday, the Axios media outlet reported, citing US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"We're prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus," Becerra said. "We urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus," he said, adding that there were 6,600 cases of monkeypox in the US as of Thursday.

According to Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky, the declaration would help "exploit the outbreak" and potentially increase access to care for those at risk, the media outlet said.

On July 23, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the current monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.