Over 26,500 people evacuated to Russia from Ukraine, LPR, DPR in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Over 26,500 people from dangerous areas in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics were evacuated to Russia in the past 24 hours, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"Despite all the difficulties created by Kiev, the Russian Armed Forces evacuated 26,646 people (among them 4,214 children) from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and dangerous areas in Ukraine to Russia in the past day, without any assistance from the Ukrainian authorities," said Mizintsev.

According to him, a total of 3,102,900 people, including 490,385 children, have been evacuated since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Mizintsev noted that 21 requests for evacuation to Russia, the DPR and LPR, as well as to the Russia-controlled areas in the Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Kharkov and Kherson regions, had been recorded in the previous 24 hours. "A total of 2,759,915 such requests have been received so far from 2,139 Ukrainian cities and towns and from the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the general specified.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, over 9,500 accommodation facilities continue to operate across the country. "Incoming refugees receive prompt assistance in finding jobs, enrolling their children in kindergartens and educational facilities and getting welfare payments," Mizintsev added.