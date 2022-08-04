Senior Russian lawmaker expects WHO to probe into activities of US biolabs

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) should launch a probe into the activities of US biological laboratories with regard to the spread of dangerous viruses, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya said on Thursday.

"It is high time the WHO addressed the issue and launched a probe into the activities of US labs and virus leaks, particularly in terms of the origin of the monkeypox virus and the ways that it can spread, eventually uncovering the secrets of US military biological laboratories," Yarovaya, who co-chairs a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of US-run biolabs in Ukraine, pointed out, commenting on information about the United States’ possible involvement in the emergence of the novel coronavirus provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said that the Russian Defense Ministry did not rule out that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) might be involved in the emergence of the novel coronavirus through its program for catching bats.

According to Yarovaya, a parliamentary investigation "confirms that a US project involved special interest in viruses and pathogens of animal origin and efforts to disguise them as natural epidemic triggers." She also emphasized that the US-run biolabs in Ukraine "continue to pose an enormous threat" both to the people of Ukraine and the entire world.