US to use all possible means to bring Griner, Whelan back home — Biden

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. The US administration intends to utilize all possible means to bring back US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan (both sentenced in Russia), US President Joe Biden said Thursday.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

He vowed that the Administration will continue "to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue" to bring the US citizens home safely as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Moscow Region’s Khimki Court sentenced the US basketball player to nine years in prison for smuggling and possession of drugs. The prosecution asked for 9.5 years.

Earlier, Washington offered Moscow to exchange Whelan and Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, imprisoned in the US for arms trade. The exchange became one of the points of discussion during the phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Russian Foreign Ministry said after the call that Lavrov strongly suggested Blinken to return to "quiet diplomacy" on this issue.