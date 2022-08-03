Russian troops deliver 415 tonnes of aid to LPR, DPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered 415 tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions in the past day, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.

"Five humanitarian missions were carried out in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions in the past 24 hours. A total of 415.4 tonnes of humanitarian aid was delivered to local residents," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

Russia has delivered 50,958.7 tonnes of essential items, food products, medicines and medical supplies to Donbass Ukraine since March 2. As many as 1,401 humanitarian missions have been conducted.