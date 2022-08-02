Some 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Nearly 600 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Six humanitarian operations were conducted during the past day in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Kharkov and Kherson regions. A total of 596.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 50,543.3 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,396 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that five humanitarian operation were conducted in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions on August 2, 2022. As many as 415.4 tonnes of food and articles of daily necessity were handed out to people.