Situation with waste is ‘pain point’ for Russia, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Creating the system of solid domestic waste management is a ‘pain point’ for Russia and influences quality of life of millions of people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with CEO of the Russian Ecological Operator company Denis Butsaev.

"The company was organized in 2019 and its tasks appears to be fairly down-to-earth - organizing work, creating the system of solid domestic waste management. However, all of us are well aware that this is, it can be directly said, one of the pain points with us, pertaining to quality of life of millions of people," the head of state said.

"These are economic and social issues at the same time," the Russian leader said. The entire system of measures to support efforts of all operators in this area was established, he added.