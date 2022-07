MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 3,773 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 3,888 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 2,822,917 cases of infection were recorded in Moscow.

The number of deaths caused by the disease increased by 13 versus 9 the day before, to 44,466. The number of recoveries per day increased by 2,075, to 2,612,079.