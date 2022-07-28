Jailed Viktor Bout gets medical assistance after embassy appeals to US authorities — wife

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Jailed in the US Russian national Viktor Bout, whose health has seriously worsened over the recent time, has received medical assistance after repeated appeals from the Russian embassy to US authorities, Bout’s wife Alla told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

Alla said that she contacted her husband on Tuesday. "We mainly spoke with him about health issues, primarily about his health, since a very difficult situation persisted has for the past half-a-year, when Viktor began to complain, which he does very rarely," Alla Bout said.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Russian embassy in Washington, which repeatedly appealed to both the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the US Department of Justice for medical assistance, that assistance has finally been partially provided, Viltor is feeling better. At least he told me on Tuesday that the sores on his body had begun to heal," she went on to say.

Bout's wife also commented on media reports that US President Joe Biden supported a plan to exchange Bout for Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. "I know that the topic of the exchange has been raised repeatedly by the Russian side. But we are tired of various speculations regarding the swap. Now I fear that it may once again turn out to be unconfirmed information," she pointed out.

"It's good that the judge who passed the verdict on Viktor stood up for him, saying that her sentence was not quite adequate," Alla added. "She's now in favor of an exchange, of Viktor’s return home, she thinks he's done enough in prison. She supports that initiative on the part of the United States," Bout’s wife went on to say.

Earlier, CNN reported referring to its sources that US President Joe Biden had supported the plan to swap Viktor Bout for American nationals Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, and that the offer had been sent to Russia in June. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for his part, said on Wednesday that he intended to discuss the release of jailed US nationals in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, scheduled within a few days. The Russian Foreign Ministry said, however, that Moscow had received no requests from Washington for telephone contacts between Blinken and Lavrov.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the Kremlin knows about the emerging "reports and certain statements" on the issue, but no deals on the swap have been reached yet.