Poll reveals two-thirds of Russians like sleeping their free time away

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Two-thirds of Russian citizens (67%) like to sleep in their free time, yet some other popular ways Russians like to spend leisure time include walking outdoors (87%), cooking (73%) and immersing themselves in dreams and fantasies (70%), according to research by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), published on Thursday.

"Two-thirds of our fellow citizens admitted that they like to sleep, that is 67% (16% higher than in 1992). This activity is especially popular among young people aged 18-34 years old (83-84%). Sleep occupies second place after walks. Over the past 30 years, Russians’ leisure time has become much more diverse and eventful, but outdoor activities still hold the leading position: 87% (30% higher than in 1992). Cooking ranks second: 73% (+24%). As for third place, that’s shared by dreaming and being alone with yourself: 70% (28-29% higher than in 1992)," the published report said.

The survey indicated that every second Russian likes to dance (53%) and have a drink with good company (51%). About 45% of the respondents prefer shopping, which is especially popular with women (56% of women vs. 31% of men) and young people aged 18-24 (66%).

The VTsIOM-Sputnik All-Russian phone survey was conducted via telephone interview on June 19, 2022. A total of 1,600 Russians aged 18 years and older participated in the poll. The data was evaluated by socio-demographic parameters and the marginal error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.