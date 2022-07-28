COVID-19 incidence rising in Russia, other countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus incidence is indeed on the rise yet this situation is observed not only in Russia but in a number of other countries as well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"The figures have been growing indeed. We see that the curve began to climb. Such alarming dynamics are observed not only in our country but also in many other states," he noted, commenting on the pandemic situation.

That said, the Kremlin official added that Russians are free to take measures against the infection. "Nobody prevents those residents who are concerned over this information and want to take care of their health from independently taking precautionary measures, such as masks and so on," he noted.

Replying to a question as to whether the staff of the presidential office observe a mask regime outside of their workplace, which is currently not compulsory, he explained: "Some do, some don’t. This is every person’s right."

Putin’s press secretary also reiterated that recommendations on the matter are provided not by the Kremlin, but by the government and the sanitary watchdog. "It is precisely they who issue their recommendations that we all are obligated to follow," he specified.

Russia has detected 11,515 infections over the past 24 hours, which is the highest figure since April 13.