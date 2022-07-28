Vaccination against Covid to be needed for next several years — expert

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. It will probably be necessary to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection every six months for several more years, despite possible infection outbreaks, an expert told TASS.

"It will be necessary to undergo vaccination even despite the outbreaks, because the virus stays in place even when incidence goes down. That is why we will have to get vaccinated every six months in the next couple of years," said Anatoly Altshtein of the Gamaleya Central Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Commenting on the current incidence growth, the export said that it was quite predictable. "Another wave has reached us. It is not very strong but it has swept around the globe. Many countries reported morbidity growth, in particular thanks to the BA.5 variant [of the Omicron strain]. But there are also BA.4 and BA.2 variant, and the Centaurus. New Omicron variants are behind the incidence growth," the expert explained.

"I think we will see upwards tendencies in the next several weeks, I don’t rule out that it will be in the next three to four weeks, but it will not be a vast growth. These coronavirus variants are more contagious but they don’t cause high lethality. Most patients have mild forms of the disease," he added.

The national anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday that more than 9,000 cases had been confirmed during the day, for the first time since April 22. As many as 3,673 cases were identified in Moscow, a maximum number since February 26.