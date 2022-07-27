Nearly 680 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Nearly 680 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"Nine humanitarian operations were conducted during the past day in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Kharkov, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 679 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 48,500.3 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,368 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that six humanitarian operation were conducted in the Donetsk People’s Republic, in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions on July 27, 2022. As many as 468.5 tonnes of food and articles of daily necessity were handed out to people.