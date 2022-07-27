Russia records seven cases of infection with Centaurus subvariant — expert

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The share of the BA.2.75 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain dubbed Centaurus is insignificant and the number of cases in Russia amounts to seven, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Wednesday.

"The share of BA.4/BA.5 in the strain composition has already reached 75% with BA.5 prevailing, while the share of BA.2.75 (Centaurus) so far is insignificant with only seven cases in the entire country," she said.

According to the expert, Russia has been recording an increase in the coronavirus incidence due to the spread of the new "more contagious" subvariants of Omicron. That said, there is no rapid hike in infections as it happened in January when the Delta strain was being replaced with Omicron. "According to a number of foreign researchers this is related to the fact that those who had the first Omicron variants retained antibodies that can so far protect against the new BA.4/BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants as well," she stressed.

The new subvariants of the Omicron strain cause a disease which in severity is "generally technically comparable to the severity of an acute respiratory viral infection," the scientist noted, therefore a sudden hike in hospitalizations is unlikely. She specified, however, that a regular respiratory infection in some people may lead to complications in lower airways and pneumonia.

"It is necessary to recall the pre-pandemic summer months - the cases of viral infections have always existed and did not go anywhere," the expert said, noting that the infections were usually contracted while vacationing and then brought home and spread among family members. Changes in climate and time zones also frequently made tourists more susceptible to various infectious agents. The scientist pointed out that now, during the vacation season, it is necessary to take particular care of one’s health and the health of others. "It is recommended to wear a mask at the first sign of a disease," she emphasized.

According to the expert, there is no need to re-introduce restrictions at the federal level while recommendations on wearing masks for the vulnerable categories of residents and revaccinating every six months remain.