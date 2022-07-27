Finland harming itself by refusing visas to Russians, diplomat cautions

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Responding to data that the number of rejected Russian applications for Finnish Schengen visas has soared tenfold since the start of 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Wednesday hit out at Helsinki’s visa denials to Russians as incomprehensible, saying the Nordic nation is acting against its own interests.

"Why Finland needs this is absolutely impossible to comprehend, this is certainly working against their interests because it deals an additional blow to their domestic situation," she said.

"Right now, we are coming across whining and groaning from the countries that are part of the EU and have built their economies around tourism and, above all, tourism from Russia. Nowadays, they are sounding the alarm because amid the energy dilemma, insane prices on energy products, the terrible problem with logistics and the post-pandemic recovery, they also got the by-product of their own actions, namely, the loss of Russian tourists," the diplomat emphasized.

In response to a question about the probability of Russians not getting Schengen visas this year, the spokeswoman suggested addressing this question to EU countries. "They’ve been using the visas as a political tool for a while. I will reiterate that they are doing this against their obligations, even along the OSCE track. You, probably, recall that a large number of documents confirmed and reconfirmed [EU] members’ intention of building a shared space, and not hindering the interaction of citizens, including their movement, their visits, their travel, and so on," she noted.