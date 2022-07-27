Turkey expects up to 3 mln tourists from Russia by end of year — envoy to Ankara

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Turkey expects 2.5 million to 3 million Russian tourists in the second half of this year, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Wednesday.

"In the first six months, about one million of our tourists visited us [Turkey]. That's not a small number. I think the vast majority enjoyed their holidays here. If you compare it to the pre-pandemic figures, it's a continuation of a certain decline," he pointed out, "As the second half of the year, it is more fruitful from the tourist point of view, we expect 2.5 to 3 million tourists".

Yerkhov recalled that in case of accidents, tourists need to contact the Consulate General. "I want to suggest to everyone who is in Turkey and encounters difficulties, problems and accidents, to immediately contact the Consulate General in Antalya so that our staff can provide qualified consular assistance. I can assure you that such cases will not remain unnoticed and the perpetrators will not go unpunished either," the diplomat said.