Convacell vaccine effective against BA.2.75 sub-variant of omicron — expert

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Convacell anti-coronavirus vaccine is effective against the BA.2.75 sub-variant of the omicron strain, a Russian expert has told TASS.

"Clinical trials demonstrate that vaccination with Convacell ensures prompt elimination of affected cells at the earliest stages of the infection process, effectively preventing the virus from proliferating in susceptible tissues and averting the acute stage of the disease in case of exposure to any variant of the virus, including BA.2.75," said Sergey Arakelov, the Chief of Staff of Advisers, St. Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums.

The BA.2.75 variant of the novel coronavirus has been registered in over 10 countries worldwide. On July 19, the infection was detected in Russia.

In the expert's words, Convacell’s mode of action is drastically different from that of earlier vaccines, as it triggers immune response to the N-protein of the virus, which is highly conservative and does not differ significantly in various strains of the virus. First-generation COVID-19 vaccines targeted S-protein of the virus, which is more prone to mutation, he said.

"What matters here is that the N-protein is practically common for all beta coronaviruses, and remained unchanged in all known variants of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the entire pandemic," he said.

The press service of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), said on Tuesday the BA.2.75 subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ Omicron strain, or the so-called Centaurus, accounts for 0.16% of cases in Russia in the past two weeks.