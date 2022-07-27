Rally against NATO expansion, for peace in Ukraine held in Italy’s Florence — ANSA

ROME, July 27. /TASS/. A group of people marched in Italy’s Florence on Tuesday night to protest against the expansion of NATO and call for peace in Ukraine, the country’s ANSA news agency reported.

According to the report, participants are carrying a banner saying: ‘Make the guns fall silent, return to the negotiating table now,’

Protestors are rallying against NATO expansion and Western arms supplies to Ukraine, demanding an unconditional ceasefire in the country.

Earlier, the Italian parliament passed a bill on providing assistance to Ukraine, including military aid. The Italian government may send weapons to Kiev by the end of the year. Cargo lists have been classified.

According to the event’s organizers, the Italian people "continue to oppose the country’s participation" in the Ukrainian conflict "despite massive propaganda." They urgently demand that the Italian government and the European Union "take concrete steps <…> to resume the path of negotiations.".