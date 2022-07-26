London imposes sanctions against heads of Russian regions, Minister of Justice

LONDON, July 26. /TASS/. The United Kingdom imposed sanctions against heads of several Russian regions, Russia’s Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko, in addition to other officials.

The list also includes Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Vitaly Khotsenko, and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vladislav Kuznetsov. The black list updated on Tuesday contains 42 new designations.

Nephews of businessman Alisher Usmanov Sarvar Ismailov and Sanzhar Ismailov, UK journalist and blogger Graham Phillips are also on the list.

Individuals on the list are banned from entering the UK and their assets in the country will be frozen if found.