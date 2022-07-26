Europe may stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Considering the actions of the West, Russia considers a scenario when Russian citizens will not be able to obtain Schengen visas possible, Russian Foreign Ministry Consular Department Director Ivan Volynkin told TASS.

"The Ministry meticulously registers the calls coming from Europe to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens. The majority of such statements are being made by odious Russophobic politicians or public figures, and we perceive them accordingly," the diplomat noted. "At the same time, we already observe an effectively total suspension of provision of visas to Russian citizens in consular institutions of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia in Russia."

"In case of radical degradation of consular ties with other members of the Schengen Agreement, we cannot rule out even scenarios that might seem impossible right now," Volynkin added.