Transition of COVID into a seasonal disease will take time, expert says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The transition of a coronavirus infection into a form of a seasonal disease can take from one to three years. Anatoly Altstein, chief researcher from the Gamaleya Center told TASS.

"[Coronavirus] will become a seasonal disease and its lethality will be very low, but it will take time. The final process will take time, the preliminary process of genetic depletion [of the virus strain] is fast - it takes months. But as for further protection to be due to immunity - it takes time for people to deal with this virus, but vaccines help," he said.

Altstein suggested that the transition of the coronavirus into a seasonal state will take "a year, two, three."

The strains of the virus do not crowd out each other, they only lose their strength after a long reproduction and "leave", he said. According to the expert, COVID-19 appeared at the end of 2019 and there is no complete immunity to it yet. Several years will pass before complete immunity is reached. In this context the viruses, which are weakening as a result of genetic depletion, will exist in a peaceful form, Altstein believes.