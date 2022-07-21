Biden tested positive for coronavirus, has very mild symptoms — White House

WASHINGTON, July 21./TASS/. US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, he is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to carry out his duties, says a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid," the statement said.

The president "will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," it specified.